Website ranks Tampa 5th best city for a ‘staycation’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report from financial website WalletHub ranks Tampa among the top places for a “staycation.”

The website names Tampa the number five best city to take a local vacation this summer.

WalletHub made the list by comparing the 150 most populated cities in the country. The number of public golf courses, museums, amusement parks, zoos and aquariums, restaurants and public beaches was all taken into consideration.

St. Petersburg ranked 38 on the list. Orlando claimed the top spot.

