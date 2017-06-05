Trump raps Justice appeal in travel ban case

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during the Ford's Theatre Annual Gala at the Ford's Theatre in Washington, Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing his own Justice Department for asking the Supreme Court to review a “watered down, politically correct version” of the travel ban he signed in March.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump says the Justice Department “should have stayed” with the first travel ban executive order. Both orders, aimed at temporarily halting entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen Muslim-majority countries, have been blocked by the lower courts.

The March directive narrowed the scope of the original order, which was hastily unveiled during Trump’s first week in office.

Trump says the Justice Department should ask for an “expedited hearing” on the second ban and “seek much tougher version!”

The president has stepped up his calls for implementing the travel ban following the weekend attacks in London.

