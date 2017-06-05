Suspect dead in deputy-involved shooting, Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in unincorporated Lake Wales Monday evening.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect is dead. The incident occurred after a traffic stop.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
No further information was released. Sheriff Grady Judd will brief media at 10:30 p.m.
