St. Pete residents upset over hate signs posted in neighbor’s yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Derogatory signs posted on a lawn in a St. Petersburg neighborhood have several residents upset.

Roland Price placed five signs in his yard on 27th Avenue North on Saturday. On them were the words Jews, infidels, an anti-gay slur and an offensive term referencing mentally handicap people. The last sign had the words “great again.”

Neighbors can’t believe it.

“It’s disgusting. It’s repulsive,” said one woman.

“I’m absolutely shocked,” said another neighbor, a block away.

News Channel 8 interviewed Roland Price in 2012 when he spoke out on gay marriage.

“Homosexuality is rampant, so how do you control that? If you’re not one of them, how do you set yourself apart?” Price said.

No one answered the door at his home Monday. Price did answer the phone, but would not agree to a recorded phone interview.

Price said his signs are self-explanatory.

He said the previous administrations had too many Jewish and LGBTQ people in their cabinets.

Price referred to a bible verse, using the word infidels, saying they should not be in the White House.

He said the derogatory term used to insult mentally handicapped people was meant for Hillary Clinton voters, and to vote for her because she’s a woman is grossly irresponsible.

Price said his political views align with President Donald Trump’s views and the signs have nothing to do with his neighbors.

He said if they’re offended, they should move out or come speak to him about it.

St. Pete’s biggest pride events are happening all month long, including the Pride Parade.

Executive Director Eric Skains said the signs are disheartening.

“No matter if you’re gay or straight, black, brown, Christian, Muslim, we are all one community, sharing the same space and we should celebrate that,” said Skains.

City code only permits one sign per residential lot.

Price said his signs were stolen on Sunday and he’s upset that someone would violate his First Amendment right.

According to neighbors, someone around the neighbor took them.

