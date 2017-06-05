Social media helps 93-year-old bride find wedding dress

By Published:
Credit: Birdsnest Facebook

(WFLA/CNN) — A 93-year-old great-grandmother in Australia turned to the internet to help her decide on a wedding dress.

Sylvia Martin chose four different wedding dresses at a store in Australia, called Birdsnest.

The store posted her 4 favorites on its Facebook page and social media users were able to vote on which dress they preferred for Martin’s big day.

As for Martin, she’s marrying her 88-year-old friend, Frank Raymond, later this month.

Birdsnest says the two have known each other for decades, but Martin always refused Raymond’s proposals, as she did not want to take a new last name.

But when she learned a few months back that she could keep her current surname, she accepted Raymond’s proposal.

As for the dress, Birdsnest says Martin chose an “elegant and sophisticated” lace dress that received more than 5,000 votes.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s