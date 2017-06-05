Sailor Circus is going to Washington DC to perform!

Sailor Circus Academy is America’s oldest youth circus with more than 1 million spectators throughout its history attending annual youth productions known worldwide as “The Greatest ‘Little’ Show on Earth.” Sailor Circus Academy provides after-school circus training in Sarasota, Florida. Students aged 8-18 learn to develop life management skills, gain self-discipline and bolster confidence and a commitment to achievement, all in a circus atmosphere.

Originating in 1949 as a small high school gymnastics class, Sailor Circus has grown into a spectacular, top circus school in the USA serving students 4th to 12th grades. Through extremely rigorous, interdisciplinary performing arts and psychomotor skills programs, students learn circus arts in a safe and nurturing atmosphere. Sailor Circus Academy students are recognized as future leaders and major contributors to the circus legacy in Sarasota.

For more than six decades, thousands of students have completed the Sailor Circus training program. Each year, students train countless hours per week with dedicated coaches and volunteers to create Sailor Circus Performances that have become a major tourist attraction in the Southwest Florida region. The Sailor Circus Academy also offers Circus Summer Camp for children ages 6-15, which takes place in one- and two-week sessions during June, July and August.

http://www.circusarts.org

http://www.circusarts.org/circus-arts-conservatory-smithsonian-festival/