Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating death of 6-month-old

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are investigating the death of an infant in unincorporated St. Petersburg Monday night.

According to detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, deputies were called to a home on 51st Avenue North for an unresponsive six-month-old.

Detectives said sometime after 10:45 a.m., Antonio Ford, 33, placed his child on a bed in a back bedroom to take a nap.

Ford was alone in the home with five other children at the time.

Detectives said Ford sent one of the children to check on the infant at 12:20 p.m. The child found Ford’s son on the side of the bed, with his head stuck in the opening between the mattress and headboard.

Ford performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived.

The infant was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said the infant had a crib at the home, but was often allowed to sleep in his parents’ bed.

The investigation is ongoing.

