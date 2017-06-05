No charges after Largo police euthanize pit bull following attack on small dog, woman

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Largo say no one will be charged after they had to euthanize a pit bull Saturday after a man shot it so it would stop attacking his wife and dog.

Officers were called to 10th Avenue Southwest just before noon Saturday and found a woman with several puncture wounds from a pit bull attack.

The woman was outside in her yard with her small family dog when police say a 70-pound neighbor pit bull got loose from its owner and attacked the smaller dog. When the woman tried to protect her pet, she was bitten at least eight times by the pit bull.

Rick May, a neighbor, said he heard, “Ungodly screeching” and cries for help.

He saw the pit bull attack the poodle and jumped on the pit bull in effort to hold hit back.

“I was just trying to hold it from the back of the neck,” May said.

He said the dog wouldn’t let go.

The woman’s husband heard screaming from inside the house and came out to see the pit bull attacking their dog. After trying and failing to get the pit bull away from the dog, the husband went back inside to get a .38 caliber handgun.

“He [the pit bull] would not let go for life, nor his mission to have that dog for lunch,” May said.

Neighbors on scene also tried to get the pit bull to stop, but failed. Police said neighbors threw water on the dog, but that didn’t work. That’s when police say the husband shot the pit bull twice.

“We thought we could [get] the mouth open and get the dog out, but it made the dog more aggressive,” May said.

Responding officers said the pit bull was barely alive and suffering. The pit bull’s owner was there and gave permission to the officers to euthanize the dog.

May said the officers shot and killed the dog in the yard.

The poodle’s owner was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The small dog was taken to a veterinarian. May said it suffered broken bones, but it’s unknown what the dog’s status is at this point.

