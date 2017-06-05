Murder-for-Hire: Bradenton mom who considered having ex-husband kidnapped, made into sex slave to be sentenced

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday afternoon, Rachael Leahy will be sentenced for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband in 2016.

Leahy was charged with solicitation of murder after deputies say she agreed to pay $5,000 to an undercover detective to kill her ex-husband, David Leahy.

Leahy suggested that her ex-husband could die in a fire or drowning. She also thought about having him kidnapped and taken into another country and made into a sex slave.

She said after their divorce, she wanted to regain custody of her children.

“The [detective] explained to Rachael that she could let him know if she changed her mind or wanted to go with someone else, but Rachael described that she was there because she had made up her mind to do this,” detectives wrote in the arrest report.

The arrest report also said: “She said she wants her kids back and she has played nice for too long.”

Investigators say Leahy provided payments to the undercover detective and told him that she was planning to leave the country so the murder could occur while she was gone.

A detective said she had her passport ready and luggage in her car prior to the arrest.

John Rogers will have more about the sentencing tonight at 5:30 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

