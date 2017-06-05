Multiple fatalities at Orlando workplace shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple fatalities following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on North Forsyth Road, near Hanging Moss Road, according to WESH.
On its official Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.
In addition to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the FBI joint terrorism task force are at the scene.
The investigation has shut down Forsyth Road between University and State Road 50.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
