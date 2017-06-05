Multiple fatalities at Orlando workplace shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple fatalities following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on North Forsyth Road, near Hanging Moss Road, according to WESH.

On its official Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

In addition to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the FBI joint terrorism task force are at the scene.

The investigation has shut down Forsyth Road between University and State Road 50.

No further details were immediately available.

Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

