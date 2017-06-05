Miranda pitches 4-hitter as Mariners sweep Rays 7-1

By Published:
Seattle Mariners' Boog Powell, left, dives back to first base as Tampa Bay Rays’ Rickie Weeks waits for the ball on a throw from home in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle. Powell was safe on the pickoff-attempt. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) – Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.

Miranda (6-2) struck out a career-high nine and walked one. He has allowed only seven earned runs in 30 innings over his last five starts.

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Mike Zunino picked up two more RBIs in Seattle’s seventh win in eight games. Jarrod Dyson also drove in two runs.

Tampa Bay right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (3-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings against his first major league team, allowing four runs and seven hits.

