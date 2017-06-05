Massive marina fires forces closure of US 1 in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) – A massive marina fire has closed U.S. 1, the only road in or out of the Florida Keys.
The fire broke out early Monday at the Vaca Key Marina in Marathon, which is 113 miles south of Miami. The highway runs south to Key West, which is 48 miles away.
Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release that the road, also known as the Overseas Highway, was closed in both directions about 3 a.m. Monday due to fire hoses being stretched across the road. Herrin says the fire is at mile marker 47.5. No further details were immediately available.
