Hit-and-run rampage, carjacking leads to arrest on Veterans Expressway

(WFLA) – Shane Miller was slowing down because of hard rain on the Veterans Expressway when another driver hit him from behind on Saturday evening.

“From what I understand, the guy was going 90 miles an hour. I was probably doing 40, 45. It was raining real hard,” said Miller.

His F-350 pickup was lifted off the road by the impact and spun around.

“It was indescribable, the impact was so loud. Everybody in the truck had no clue what just happened,” said Miller.

Miller was able to drive a short distance so he could safely pull off the road. By the time he made it back to the other driver’s car, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Tampa police officers already had the other driver in handcuffs.

FHP says the day began at the beach for Lon Brown, 43, of New Port Richey.

Officials believe Brown was under the influence of controlled substances when he left the beach.

FHP received the report of an accident on Interstate 275 at 22nd Avenue North.

Then another report. Then another.

FHP believes Brown hit five cars between 22nd North and the Howard Frankland Bridge.

At I-275 and Westshore Boulevard, FHP said Brown hit a car driven by a Canadian tourist. Brown then exited the pickup truck he was driving, hit the woman with a pipe and stole her car.

From there, he headed north on the Veterans Expressway, where he finally hit the truck being driven by Shane Miller.

“Honestly, I just feel like we are lucky to be here,” said Miller.

The Highway Patrol says Miller is facing a long list of charges.

“He was later charged with car jacking, grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of a controlled substance. So, we are looking at a lot of charges for this gentleman and of course, impacting a large swath of road and a lot of people,” said Sergeant Steven Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES