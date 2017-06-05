Find free meals for children in the Tampa Bay area

Published:

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Many children rely on free or reduced-cost meals during the school year. The USDA says it plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to kids at approved locations, through its “Summer Food Rocks” program. The program is available to children and teens under age 18. Here’s how to find locations closest to you:

Another USDA program, “Summer Break Spot,” is available at more than 3,500 locations in Florida. It’s also available to children and teens under age 18. To find locations:

  • Visit the “Summer Break Spot” website
  • Click on the interactive map, and enter your location
  • The search will give you the five locations closest to you

Feeding Tampa Bay says approximately 250,000 children in the Tampa Bay area go hungry every day, and the problem is especially prominent in the summer months. The organization has pantries throughout the bay area stocked with meals for kids, including breakfast. To find pantries in your area:

