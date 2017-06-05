Car found in water in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a car was found in the water this morning in St. Petersburg.

Police say around 3:20 a.m., they were notified about a gray 2010 Jeep Commander with a Georgia license plate in the water on 4th Street North, north of 116th Avenue North. It was found near what’s known as the 4th Street Bridge.

Officers and firefighters have not found anyone who was in the Jeep.

Police are still trying to figure out how it got into the water.

