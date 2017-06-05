Canada combats teen sexting with naked mole rat campaign

(WFLA) — Canada is trying something a bit different to protect teens from dangerous sexting.
The Canada Centre for Child Protection said in order to keep sensitive photos from floating around on the internet, it’s asking teens to send images of naked mole rats instead.
It hopes this will protect teens and maybe even inspire a few laughs.
The official website features tons of images and GIFs you can download to share with friends.
