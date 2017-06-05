Beached whale rescued on Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A young beached whale found on Treasure Island Beach this weekend was rescued by police and volunteers from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Officers with the Treasure Island Police Department were called to the beach around 7:50 Sunday morning. Responding officers were able to keep the whale upright and monitor the whale’s breathing during the rescue.

The exact species of the whale is unknown, but officials say it’s about 7 feet long and weighs around 400 pounds.

Volunteers from the Clearwater Aquarium took the whale to SeaWorld in Orlando for further assessment. It’s not clear at this point what condition it is in.

Police say a small pod of similar whales was seen not far from shore. They believe the whales were searching for their lost pod member.

