Zunino’s slam, 7 RBIs power Mariners past Rays 9-2

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson is congratulated by teammates after his home run against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) – Mike Zunino hit his first grand slam and drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Seattle Mariners to a 9-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

Zunino, sent down to Triple-A Tacoma for two weeks in May after struggling offensively, had a two-run double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, and capped a five-run fifth with his slam that put the Mariners up 9-1.

Rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-1) allowed one run – a homer by Corey Dickerson to lead off the game – and four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked none in his fourth start since being called up May 10.

Alex Cobb (4-5) was rocked for nine runs and 14 hits in five innings.

Nelson Cruz had three hits, including a solo homer, and Danny Valencia had four singles and scored three times for the Mariners, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

