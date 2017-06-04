VIDEO: Injured horse airlifted to safety in California

CALABASAS, Ca. (WFLA) – An injured horse was airlifted to safety this weekend in Calabasas, California, according to NBC 4.

Aerial footage captured rescue workers dig a trench and harness, hoist and transport the horse to a safe setting.

The horse reportedly landed safely shortly before 6 pm.

Veterinarians were called to the scene to treat the injured horse. It’s still unclear exactly how the horse was injured and animal’s current condition is unknown.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

