Undefeated Tampa Bay Inferno sets sights on National Championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With their two-year 15-0 regular season record, the Tampa Bay Inferno could be considered one of the hottest sports team in Tampa Bay, and on Saturday night, the team put their record on the line when they went up against the Orlando Anarchy in the final game of the 2017 regular season.

In the locker room before the game, the team could be heard chanting, “what time is it?…Game time!… What time is it?… Game time!…. Who got my back?… I got your back!… Who got my back?… I got your back!”

Middle linebacker Rosa Hammonds, who led the team in the chant, is the go-to player to get the team fired up.

“I have been playing football since I was ten so I feel like I should be doing this, I should be getting paid for this and I’m a professional you know what I’m saying,” said Hammonds.

The game took place at Hillsborough High School’s football field and it was tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, but the Inferno dominated the rest of the game scoring 52 points. Orlando only scored one field goal during the entire game.

“Come check us out at Strawberry Crest next weekend we are definitely going to dominate over Miami to keep this playoff run going and try to keep it going on the road to Pittsburgh,” said running back Candi Thompson who scored two touchdowns.

The undefeated team is the reigning National Conference South Atlantic Division champion for the second year in a row. Their road to play in the National Championship game in Pittsburgh starts this Saturday with a home game against the Miami Fury at Strawberry Crest High School Field in Tampa.

