Tighter water restrictions start Monday in several Tampa Bay area counties

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Monday, tighter watering restrictions will be enforced in several counties throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has declared a Modified Phase III Water Shortage due to the lack of rain in the area.

Areas affected include all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Parts of Charlotte, Highlands, Lake, Levy, Marion, Polk and Sumter are also included.

The water restrictions include limiting lawn watering to just once a week. Watering must be done before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Water officials have released this schedule for watering lawns and landscaping:

  • Mondays: Addresses ending in 0 or 1
  • Tuesdays: Addresses ending in 2 or 3
  • Wednesdays: Addresses ending in 4 or 5
  • Thursdays: Addresses ending in 6 or 7
  • Fridays: Addresses ending in 8 or 9, locations without an address and locations with mixed addresses like office complexes and shopping centers

Hand-watering of plants and shrubs is allowed at any time. Commercials car washes are allowed to be used anytime, but residents washing their own car can only do so once a week on the scheduled watering day for their address.

You can learn more about the restrictions on the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s website.

