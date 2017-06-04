Sarasota officers investigating fatal crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police officers are investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead in Sarasota.

Around 11 p.m., police say a man driving a white Ford pickup truck was pulling onto Fruitville Road from Midwest Parkway and was hit by another man driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

According to officers, the Chevy hit the Ford on the driver’s side. The man behind the wheel of the Ford died at the scene.

The Chevy Silverado driver was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

