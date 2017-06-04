Police identify driver killed in Clearwater crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a 24-year-old Oldsmar man was killed in a crash in Clearwater Saturday night.

The crash temporarily shut down parts of Drew Street near Keystone Drive.

Police say 24-year-old Salvatore Guarneri was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis, and was killed when he lost control of his car and crashed with a Ford F250.

Investigators believe he was driving recklessly and speeding just before the crash happened.

The woman driving the truck was not injured. Her 2-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

