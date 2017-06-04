New Mexico McDonald’s billboard joke goes viral

KRQE Published: Updated:
Courtesy: KRQE

RATON, NM (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online.

Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton, New Mexico. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito.

It has people laughing,  and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado, not in New Mexico.

