New Mexico McDonald’s billboard joke goes viral

RATON, NM (KRQE) – A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online.

Someone posted a photo of a McDonald’s billboard near Raton, New Mexico. The billboard says, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows a Bueno green chile breakfast burrito.

It has people laughing, and many saying its placement is key. It’s right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado, not in New Mexico.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES