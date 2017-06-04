Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-275 in Tampa

By Published:
The Florida Highway Patrol

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are on the scene of an injury crash involving eight vehicles on I-275 at Sligh Ave. in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down outside northbound lanes. The inside lane is open, while all other northbound traffic has been diverted onto Sligh Ave.

The FHP is advising motorists to seek alternate northbound routes, and say traffic delays are expected.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will have more traffic updates on WFLA.com when more information is available.

