Man dies following crash on US-19 in Citrus County

By Published:
Sgt. Steve Gaskins, The Florida Highway Patrol

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a crash on US-19 in Citrus County.

It happened near the intersection of US-19 and West Aber Court.

Troopers say William C. Waymire of Brooksville was driving southbound on the grass median when for unknown reasons, his Dodge Dart traveled into the northbound lanes and crossed into the path of a Ford F150, causing a collision.

Waymire’s vehicle was propelled backwards and rested in the grass median.

Troopers say Waymire died at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s