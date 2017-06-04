Man dies following crash on US-19 in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a crash on US-19 in Citrus County.
It happened near the intersection of US-19 and West Aber Court.
Troopers say William C. Waymire of Brooksville was driving southbound on the grass median when for unknown reasons, his Dodge Dart traveled into the northbound lanes and crossed into the path of a Ford F150, causing a collision.
Waymire’s vehicle was propelled backwards and rested in the grass median.
Troopers say Waymire died at the scene.
No further details have been released at this time.
