Former Florida Uber driver arrested in connection with woman’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A former Uber driver in Florida was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman.

The Florida Times-Union reports that police arrested 29-year-old Charles Rowlands of Jacksonville on Thursday on suspicion of evidence tampering related to the death investigation.

Police say 28-year-old Victoria Braddock was found barely alive May 15. She had been shot and was lying in the middle of a road after being thrown from a black SUV, and later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police Braddock had been with an Uber driver nicknamed “Row” when she was killed, and that she had been using his cellphone.

Detectives traced the phone number to Rowlands. They found a large amount of blood inside his SUV, which he had tried to clean before selling it.

