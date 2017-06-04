Florida panther removed from Lee County neighborhood

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed a young Florida panther from a neighborhood in Lee County last week.

According to FWC, the male panther is about a year and a half old and weighs 75 pounds. They believe he recently left his mother to search for new territory, a typical behavior for panthers at that age.

Citizens in Lee County contacted the FWC about the panther lingering in a neighborhood near a busy four-lane highway. The area he was in also lacked a quality habitat that would have been suitable for him.

The FWC’s panther team safely captured the animal, assessed its health and released him at the Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area.

Before his release, biologists fitted the panther with a tracking collar so they can follow his movements.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES