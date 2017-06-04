Cops: Uber driver steals gold necklace worth thousands off customer’s neck in Palm Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old boy’s necklace was brazenly ripped off his neck by an Uber driver early Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 2:25 am, and met the victim and a witness at a residence on 2664 Wildwood Lane.

The victim told deputies he and his friend were traveling in the Uber car when all of the sudden, the driver became agitated and told them their fare had been canceled.

The driver demanded money, and the two parties began arguing. Then the victim and his friend decided to leave the vehicle.

The victim said the driver then exited the vehicle and “forcefully” pulled his gold necklace off of his neck. He told deputies the necklace was valued at several thousand dollars.

According to the Uber app, the driver’s name is “Alexander.” Investigators later identified the driver as 28-year-old Alexander Troy.

When detectives showed up at Troy’s residence, located at 5001 Foxbridge Circle North in Clearwater, they found the victim’s gold necklace in plain sight, in the front seat center console of the vehicle.

Detectives say the damage to the necklace was consistent with the victim’s claims. They also verified the victim’s ride was paid for.

Troy was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

He’s been charged with one count of strong arm robbery. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES