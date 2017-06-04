Carjacking suspect causes multiple hit-and-run crashes all over Tampa Bay

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An intoxicated carjacker caused multiple hit-and-run crashes in Pinellas County and Hillsborough County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to five crashes on I-275 between 22nd Avenue North and the Howard Franklin Bridge, and say all of the victims involved told troopers they were hit by a black Ford pickup truck.

Before troopers caught up with the truck, they say it hit a Nissan Sentra near I-275 at the Westshore exit.

Tampa police responded to the crash and learned the suspect, later identified as Lon Alan Brown, 43, of New Port Richey, had carjacked the Nissan Sentra and fled the scene again.

Later, at 10:28 pm, the Florida Highway Patrol investigated another crash on SR-589 near Lutz Lake Fern Road and found the stolen Nissan, which had hit another vehicle.

The suspect was located and taken into custody by the FHP and Tampa police.

He was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, carjacking with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

He’s being held at the Hillborough County Jail without bond.

No further details were released.

