21 in critical condition after London attacks

By Published:
An armed Police officer looks through his weapon on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has paid a private visit to some of the victims of the vehicle and knife attacks in central London.

May visited King’s College Hospital, which is caring for 14 of the 48 people hospitalized after the Saturday night attacks on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

The National Health Service says 21 people remain in critical condition.

A van mowed down pedestrians on the bridge before its occupants got out and started stabbing people. Police shot three attackers dead.

Hundreds ran for their lives in the chaos.

British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack.

