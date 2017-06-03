Wrestling legends unite for CWF Legends Fanfest in Odessa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of passionate wrestling fans will descend on American Legion Hall in Odessa on Saturday night for the CWF Legends Fanfest.

There, they will have the opportunity to meet and hang out with the legends whose in-ring exploits they’ve followed religiously.

This morning on News Channel 8, Paul Mueller had the chance to chat with one of the event’s organizer’s CWF archivist, Barry Rose about everything from Hulk Hogan to wrestling’s glory days in Tampa.

As you may know, long before the days of the Bucs and the Lightning, Tampa was a hotbed for professional wrestling. Legends like Bugsy McGraw, Steve Keirn and The Cuban Assassin Fidel Sierra stood as the pillars of professional wrestling in Tampa for decades, and they will all be in attendance at today’s big event, along with even more legends.

The event starts at 2:30 pm and will wrap up around 8:00 pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com.

