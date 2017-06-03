VIDEO: Valrico teacher and students write song to end school year

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area classroom decided to end this school year on a musical note, and it’s getting a lot of attention online.

John Latacz is a second-grade teacher at Valrico Academy in Hillsborough County. This was his first year teaching, but he’s been playing guitar for 16 years.

To mark the end of the school year, he put his music skills to use and wrote a song with his second-graders. The class performed it together on their last day of school on May 26 as they celebrated with a pajama day.

Latacz shared the video on his Facebook page. It has been viewed 11,000 times so far.

