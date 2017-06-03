VIDEO: President Trump’s weekly address | May 28 – June 3, 2017

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – In his latest weekly address, President Trump touched on his recent nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe.

He says he met with leaders of more than 50 Muslim and Arab nations and other leaders at the G-7 Summit in Italy.

“Everywhere we went, my goal was to advance American interests, to build a coalition of nations to drive out the terrorists, and to unlock a future of peace, prosperity, and hope for all Americans and people around the world.”

The president’s trip had somewhat of a religious tone. He prayed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and later met with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Trump said he hopes his trip paved the way “for the new era of cooperation – one that calls upon each nation to take more responsibility to bring peace to their people. One that works together to defeat the scourge of terrorism and deliver hope to all of God’s children.”

