VIDEO: 93-year-old veteran from Oldsmar gets standing ovation as he delivers national anthem on harmonica

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 93-year-old veteran from Oldsmar received a standing ovation from a crowd on military appreciation night at Amalie Arena.

Cliff Barnett, who is a veteran of World War II and Korea, wowed the audience as he played the “Star Spangled Banner” on his harmonica before the start of the Tampa Bay Storm’s game against the Baltimore Brigade.

The beautiful rendition of the national anthem was in honor of Barnett’s fellow soldiers and it may have brought The Storm a bit of luck — the team won against the Brigade 47-35.

