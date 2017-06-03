Police: Man stole wedding ring from finger of dead Portland train hero

By Published:
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (WFLA) – A man is accused of stealing belongings from a man stabbed to death on a train while defending two teenage girls during an anti-Muslim attack.

George Elwood Tschaggeny, 51, was arrested on Friday after police found him wearing the wedding band of the victim, Ricky Best. Police say Best’s backpack was recovered nearby.

Surveillance photos captured a man with long hair and a baseball cap fleeing the scene just moments after he allegedly took the ring off Best’s lifeless body. The photos were released to the public and Portland police received numerous tips that led them to Tschaggeny.

Tschaggeny was taken into custody and faces charges of second-degree theft, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree abuse of a corpse.

He will be arraigned on Monday.

The victim, Ricky Best, and another man, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, died last week when they were stabbed in the neck on a commuter train. The two men had stood up for two black teenage girls who were the targets of an anti-Muslim verbal attack. Their suspected killer, Jeremy Joseph Christian faces nine charges for aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and first-degree assault.   Best was an Army veteran and a father of four.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s