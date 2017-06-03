Pit bull euthanized in Largo after attacking woman and small dog

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Largo say they had to euthanize a pit bull Saturday after a man shot it so it would stop attacking his wife and dog.

Officers were called to 10th Avenue Southwest just before noon and found a woman with several puncture wounds from a pit bull attack.

The woman was outside in her yard with her small family dog when police say a 70-pound neighbor pit bull got loose and tried attacking the smaller dog. When the woman tried to protect her pet, she was bitten at least 8 times by the pit bull.

The woman’s husband heard screaming from inside the house and came out to see the pit bull attacking their dog. After trying and failing to get the pit bull away from the dog, the husband went back inside to get a .38 caliber handgun.

Neighbors on-scene also tried to get the pit bull to stop, but failed. That’s when police say the husband shot the pit bull twice, forcing it to finally release the small dog.

Responding officers say the pit bull was barely alive and suffering. The pit bull’s owner was there and gave permission to the officers to euthanize the dog.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The small dog was taken to a veterinarian. It’s unknown what the dog’s status is at this point.

Police have not filed any criminal charges at this point.

