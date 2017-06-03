Pinellas County family gets new home thanks in part to their faith

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas family can finally sleep easy after getting the keys to their new home in Safety Harbor on Saturday.

The house is part of a Habitat for Humanity three-year-old program called Faith Build, which brings together members of 12 churches who fund and then build homes from the ground up.

The new homeowners, Daniel and Nydia Neris and their five children were welcomed home in a celebration that took place right outside their new house on Pine Street.

“An overwhelming feeling of joy,” new homeowner Daniel Neris said about his new home.

“It’s a feeling like no other,” said Nydia Neris. “There’s no words of it.”

The program’s organizers say the Neris family was a perfect fit for this house.

“I think what’s really led them through our entire program has been their faith and they’ve kept that at the forefront of everything that they’re trying to do in life as well as raising their children,” said Mike Sutton of Habitat for Humanity.

“This is just a great way for the faith community to come together regardless of denominations regardless of denominations to help a family in need,” Sutton told News Channel 8.

“Just seeing all these different Christian groups and people of different faith backgrounds come together and engage our community,” said Jamie Hammond of The Palm Harbor United Methodist Church. “It’s really important.”

The program definitely means a lot to the Neris family, who say the house is all a part of God’s plan.

“He might not always come on time but he’s always there when you call him,” Daniel Neris told News Channel 8, referring to his faith in God.

After the eight-week building process, the family’s beliefs turned into reliefs

“That relief,” Nydia Neris said. “We’re home. This is our forever home. Wow.”

Since 1985, Habitat for Humanity has built 410 homes for struggling families in Pinellas County alone.

The program asks homeowners to spend 250-350 hours building the house.

