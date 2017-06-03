Overnight hit-and-run in Tampa leaves man seriously injured

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian is battling life-threatening injuries after an early morning hit-and-run in Tampa.
Police say a car hit the man early Saturday morning on West Hillsborough Avenue.
The suspect’s car is a dark, low-riding sedan with front-end collision damage, according to officers.
Part of Hillsborough Ave. was closed for several hours while police investigated, but the road has since been reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police.
