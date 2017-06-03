Mariners use long ball to slug their way past Rays, 12-4

SEATTLE (AP) – Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night.

Seattle jumped on Odorizzi (3-3) for five runs in the first, although none were earned after Brad Miller’s error at second base helped create the big inning. Valencia started his night with a two-out, bases-loaded walk and Motter followed with his second slam of the season. He also hit one April 23 at Oakland.

While Motter’s sixth homer staked Seattle to a big early lead, Valencia’s fifth home run broke things open. Despite being out in front on a breaking ball, Valencia was able to keep his bat back long enough to line Odorizzi’s final pitch of the night into the bullpen in left field for a three-run shot and an 8-0 advantage.

