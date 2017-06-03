Man accused of throwing object at flamingo at Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lee County man has been charged following an incident at Busch Gardens in Tampa.

According to Tampa police, witnesses saw 19-year-old Julian Marquez throw what looked like a rock and hit a flamingo at the theme park around 5:49 Friday evening.

An official with Busch Gardens tells News Channel 8 after evaluation, they determined the flamingo was hit with pine bark, not a rock. The official tells us the flamingo is with the herd and doing fine, but is constantly being monitored.

He’s now facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge.

Marquez has been released on $2,000 bond.

Earlier this year, a man was charged after police say he picked up “Pinky” the flamingo at Busch Gardens and threw her to the ground. The flamingo’s injuries were so severe she had to be euthanized.

