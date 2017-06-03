Fish without a license for two weekends in Florida

Florida license-free fishing weekends

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — People who live in or visit Florida will be allowed to fish without a license for two weekends this month.

Governor Rick Scott announced this Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 will be license-free saltwater fishing days. Next weekend, June 10 and 11, will be a license-free freshwater fishing weekend.

On those four days, a fishing license will not be required. Gov. Scott said it’s a good opportunity for people to see why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.

“Fishing is a major economic engine for our state, and these weekends help introduce families to Florida’s great outdoors,” he said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the license-free fishing weekends in June with their friends and loved ones.”

You can learn more about the license-free fishing days on the FWC website.

