Fatal crash temporarily shuts down parts of Drew Street in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Parts of Drew Street were temporarily closed after a fatal collision that occurred in Clearwater this afternoon.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his Mercury Grand Marquis and crashed into a Ford F150 near the intersection of Drew Street and Keystone Ave.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but her 2-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.

Traffic homicide investigators believe the man was driving recklessly and speeding before the fatal collision.

No other details, including the man’s identity, are available at this time.

