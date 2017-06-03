Escaped inmate recaptured in Hernando County

By Published:
Hernando County Sheriff's Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An inmate has been recaptured after he escaped from a work release center on Friday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Tyler Michael Trutt, 20, of Brooksville did not return from his job in Gilchrist County, which is associated with a work release program at the Lake City Bridge Community Release Center in Columbia County.

Trutt, who was believed to be hiding in the forest, was finally located on Saturday, driving a stolen vehicle on the Croom Tract in Brooksville.

He was taken into custody without incident.

No further details were released.

