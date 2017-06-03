Disney Parks see slight drop in attendance

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report shows attendance at Disney Parks in North America dipped last year.

The report from AECOM and the Themed Entertainment Association says increased ticket prices led to the decline in attendance.

According to the report, attendance at Disney’s domestic parks dropped by about one percent. But revenue went up about five percent due to guests spending more.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando topped the list of most visited theme parks worldwide last year with more than 20.3 million visitors. Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios also made it in the Top 10.

Universal Studios at Universal Orlando claimed the number 9 spot, boasting a 4.3 percent increase in attendance. Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando rounded out the Top 10.

SeaWorld Florida in Orlando saw a nearly 8 percent drop in attendance, but was still named the 25th most visited theme park in the world.

