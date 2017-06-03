Arrest made in Pinellas Park road rage crash, search for unknown driver continues

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a road rage crash that left an innocent driver seriously injured.

Last week, police were called to a crash on 49th Street near the US Highway 19 overpass in Pinellas Park involving a Chevy Silverado and Nissan Xterra.

Police have now arrested the driver of the Chevy Silverado, 30-year-old Anthony Powell.

According to investigators, Powell was involved in a road rage incident with another unknown truck right before the crash happened and was driving in a dangerous and reckless manner for at least 15 blocks. Police say he sped up to cut off the unknown vehicle, then slammed on his breaks in front of it.

At that time, officers say he lost control of his truck, went off the road and hit the uninvolved Nissan Xterra that was driving on a nearby ramp. The driver, Timothy Ilyes, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Powell was arrested on Friday and is facing the felony charge of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury to another.

Police are still looking for the second truck and driver involved in the road rage incident that led up to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Pinellas Park police at (727) 369-7864.

