5 arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to crack own on prostitution along the North Tamiami Trail, the Sarasota Police Department arrested five men who they say were soliciting prostitutes.

The following men face charges of solicitation for prostitution:

Ephrian K. Myles, 50, of Sarasota

Christopher T. Duro, 46, of Erie, Pennsylvania

Lance Duggan, 35, of Sarasota

Gerio Ferreira Da Costa, 33, of Osprey

David A. Lewis, 30, of Sarasota

Ferreira Da Costa’s and Lewis’ vehicles were also seized in the process under city code 33-271.

The agency says multiple divisions conduct prostitution stings periodically to target men soliciting prostitutes.

No further information regarding their arrests is available at this time.

