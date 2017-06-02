Work up a sweat while touring the Met Museum

(WFLA/CNN) — How about this for a unique workout?

These folks are getting sweaty in the halls of the Met Museum in New York City.

Participants do choreographed dances and workouts as they walk as much as two miles through the museum.

It is called the “Museum Workout.”

The workout is happening on Thursdays through Sundays from now until mid-December.

