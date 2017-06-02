South Tampa restaurant’s ‘Warrior Burger’ inspired by new Wonder Woman movie

Marco Villarreal By Published:
Chef Mo Hassan at Datz restaurant in South Tampa created the "Amazon Warrior Burger" as a tribute to the new Wonder Woman movie.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All eyes are on the new Wonder Woman movie which opens in theaters Friday. The flick is getting international attention, but so is one local Tampa restaurant for its new dish inspired by the movie.

Chef Mo Hassan at Datz restaurant in South Tampa is a fan of comic book heroine Wonder Woman.

“We saw the movie premiere and we got really excited about it and we decided to come up with something that go along with it. This is what we came up with. Something big, strong, not too feminine, but you get the point. It still kicks butt,” he said.

Chef Mo walks us through his new creation the “Amazon Warrior Burger” which was inspired by the new movie.

“We’ve got a couple patties grilling off,” he says. “We start with our buns. We have the red, yellow, and the blue. “We start with the red on the bottom, we top it with a burger patty we melt cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese on that. We do lettuce, tomato, and onion, pickle. The yellow bun. A little bit of our Amazon sauce. Then we do another patty with our yellow cheddar. Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle again. A little grilled pineapple. And the top bun with the melted cheese stars on top.”

The Amazon Warrior Burger can be ordered at Datz until next Thursday June 8, while supplies last.

