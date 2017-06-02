Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: May 22 to May 26

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed eight Tampa Bay eateries from May 22 to May 26, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Plantation House Company at 712 N. Market Blvd. in Webster

May 22, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 7 violations

Outer openings of the establishment cannot be properly sealed when not in operation.

The wall was soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris and dust.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was on the floor by the reach-in cooler, one was on the handwashing sink at the front counter, 3 were under the microwave at the prep counter, 30 live roaches were on the bottom side of the handwashing sink in the front counter room and approximately 12 were under the reach-in cooler.

The slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

May 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Pancho Villa at 3135B N. Dover Rd. in Dover

May 22, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with15 violations

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat cut avocado in a reach-in cooler.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live roaches were observed at the service window of a mobile unit.

The dumpster was overflowing with garbage.

The reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

The following ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods were prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked: cooked beef, cheese and cooked pork.

May 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

Sneaky’s Sports Bar & Grill at 7500 Ulmerton Rd. Ste. 31 in Largo

May 23, 2017: Restaurant Temporarily closed with 20 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 6 live roaches were in the kitchen near a reach-in freezer, 3 live roaches were on the wall area of the bar behind the chair rail near the wait station, and one was behind the chair rail in the pool table area.

A toxic substance (bleach in a water bottle) was improperly stored and not labeled.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

The soda gun holster was not draining properly and had a mold-like debris in its interior.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 2 were under a 3-compartment sink, 4 were near the hot water tank in the dish area, one was near the walk-in cooler and one was behind the big screen TV in the bar area.

May 24, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations

Coyote Rojo 1 LLC at 2082 CR Hwy. 48 in Bushnell

May 23, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 20 violations

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: cheese 48°, cut tomatoes 46°, Pico 50°, cut lettuce 60° and shredded cheese 52°.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 4 live roaches were in the top hinge of the reach-in right side door on the cook’s line, 4 live roaches were in the top hinge on the left side, reach-in door on the cook’s line, 15 live roaches were found on pipe insulation, one live roach was by the knife storage magnet on a wall and two live roaches were in the hinges of a refrigerator.

Food was stored on the floor. A cooler on the floor in the kitchen had lettuce and sauce in it.

Roaches were found on the premises: 1 dead roach was under a 3-compartment sink, one live roach was in the chemical store room, 4 live roaches were under a can in the 3-compartment sink, 3 live roaches were in the prep room, 5 live roaches were on a glue board on the rack, and 5 dead roaches were under the bulk bins.

May 24, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 13 violations

La Giraldilla at 1003 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

May 24, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 28 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was on a wall behind the reach-in cooler, 5 were behind the chest freezer on the floor, one was in the crevices of tile on the wall next to a prep table, one was on the side of a chest freezer, 3 were in the compressor area of the chest freezer and one was on the wall next to the clean plates.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled.

The interior of the refrigerator was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

A slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.

The utility lines are unnecessarily exposed along the floor.

There was garbage on the ground and pad around the dumpster.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 2 were next to a chest freezer, one was next to a reach-in cooler, 5-8 were behind a chest freezer, one was by the mixer, 1 was next to a reach-in cooler and 3 were dead in the compressor of a reach-in freezer.

May 24, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations

Fred’s Southern Kitchen at 6501 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview

May 24, /2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 18 violations

Cooked potentially hazardous food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 15 to 20 dry and moist droppings were observed on top of the dishwasher.

The hand-wash sink was removed from food preparation/dishwashing area.

The wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

Food was stored on the floor. A container of eggs was stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

The dishwashing area under the 3-compartment sink had areas of standing water.

The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

May 25, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

Bombay Grill Indian Cuisine Inc at 409 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg

May 24, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 37 violations

Cooked potentially hazardous food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours, this included: cauliflower.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: Rice 60 degrees Fahrenheit, Yogurt sauce 45 degrees Fahrenheit, yogurt sauce 47 degrees Fahrenheit.

Raw chicken was not properly separated from cooked potatoes.

Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat sauces and cooked meats.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 26 semi-soft droppings were found under the server station, 50 hard to semi soft droppings were found behind and under the bar, 50-70 semi soft to soft droppings were found under the food storage shelf in the kitchen, 20 semi soft droppings were found near the grease trap, 20 semi soft droppings were discovered on a shelf where onions are stored and 9 soft droppings were found near the cook’s line.

Rodent rub marks were present along the walls and ceilings. Rub marks were found on a hole on the front facade of the building. Rub marks were observed near a 3-compartment sink. Rub marks were also found on the perimeter interior walls in the prep area.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Rodent droppings were found on a bag of onions.

Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was opened and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked after opening.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours was not properly date marked.

Oil and onions were stored on floor.

May 25, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

Country Club of Winter Haven at 4200 Country Club Rd. South in Winter Haven

May 26, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 2 violations

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: 25-35 dry rodent droppings were found in the dry food storage area, 30-40 moist rodent droppings were found in the dry food storage area, 10-13 moist rodent droppings were on the cup rack cart in the dry food storage area, 10-15 dry rodent droppings were on the cup rack cart, 6-8 moist rodent droppings were in the downstairs dry food storage, 6-8 moist rodent droppings were near the dish machine, 8-10 dry rodent droppings were found near the dish machine, 8-10 dry rodent droppings were on the cook’s line on the floor near the waffle iron, 8-10 moist rodent droppings were on a container of cornmeal, 6-8 moist rodent droppings were found on the top of container of flour in the dry food storage area, 15-18 moist rodent droppings were found on the floor along the wall in the food preparation area near the oven and 8-10 moist rodent droppings were in the bar area.

May 27, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from May 22, to May 26, 2017.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: ham 56°, cut tomatoes 54°, cooked onions 54°, shredded cheese 54°, cooked beef 45°, cooked potatoes 45° and cooked chicken 48°.

In-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface between uses.

The wall was soiled with accumulation of black debris in dishwashing area.

An employee handled soiled dishes and utensils and then handled clean dishes and utensils without washing their hands. The hand sink was blocked and there were no paper towels or napkins in the facility.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 60 rodent droppings were observed in the kitchen oven, 30 dried droppings were found in a large pan under the prep table next to the 3-bay sink, there was a heavy urine smell as well. 2 dried droppings were found on the prep table shelf next to the cook’s line where the soiled dishes were stored.

30 live, small flying insects were observed flying around the kitchen and landing on the tables and equipment.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: Garlic in oil 83°, egg rolls 58°, rice 98°, chicken 53°/ 48° and raw beef 51°.

Raw shrimp was stored over ready-to-eat cooked chicken and raw chicken was stored over peeled onions.

Pesticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches were in the top hinge of a reach-in door on the cook’s line, 4 were in the other top hinge, 15 were found on the back of a reach-in on the cook’s line, one was by the knife storage magnet on the wall and two were in the hinges of a black refrigerator.

Roach excrement and droppings were present. Several were found on the top of and under the hand soap dispenser under a 3-compartment sink.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: Cheese 48°, cut tomatoes 46°, Pico 50°, cut lettuce 60° and shredded cheese 52°.

Mashed potatoes were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Raw fish was stored over ready-to-eat deli meat.

The shelf under the preparation table and shelves around the kitchen were soiled with food debris.

Raw meat was stored over ice tea in the walk-in cooler.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to the adulteration of food product. Ten pounds of pork had water from condensation dripping into it.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 25 rodent droppings were found in the liquor storage room.

Live small flying insects were found in the liquor room.

The walls were soiled with accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust in various area throughout the kitchen.

Three live flies were found in the kitchen by the cook’s line. 10 live flies were on a towel storage rack by the back of the hand sink.

The wall soiled with an accumulation of black debris in the dishwashing area.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: Cheese 47°, cottage cheese 47°, potato salad 48° and tuna salad 48°.

